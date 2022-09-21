WA Insurance Commissioner Extends COVID Policies to Very End

Insurance commissioner extends COVID emergency orders (Getty) Insurance commissioner extends COVID emergency orders (Getty) loading...

WA State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, who has been under fire recently over the treatment of workers in his department, has extended some of his COVID 'emergency' policies to the very end.

State of emergency to end in WA on October 31st.

Governor Jay Inslee has said the COVID state of emergency will officially end on October 31st, but Kreidler on Wednesday, Sept. 21st, announced the following extensions of certain insurance mandates: (from the WA State Office of Insurance Commissioner)

"Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended three emergency orders. His order requiring health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and his order protecting consumers from receiving surprise bills for lab fees related to medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19 are both extended until October 25. Both orders will be extended one more time through the end of October. They will not be renewed after Oct. 31 when the Washington's emergency declaration is expected to end. "

According to the report:

"Kreidler also extended his order requiring health insurers to cover coronavirus vaccine counseling for the final time. It will also end on October 31. "

