WA Has Fastest Growing Fatal Drug Overdose Rate 3 Straight Months

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) WA state has now had the fastest-grown fatal overdose rate in the US for the last 3 months (2023).

Fatal overdoses exploding in WA state

According to information released by State Senator Mike Padden (R-Spokane Valley) by way of the CDC, WA state also has the highest number of increased overall overdose deaths from drugs and narcotics over the last 12 months. That figure is 688 more than the previous 12-month period.

According to Padden's news release:

"According to the CDC, Washington has seen a nation-leading 28.4% increase in drug-overdose deaths between March 2022 and March 2023 (up from 23.9% for the period between February 2022 and February 2023). Oregon ranks second at 19.6%, followed by Nevada (19%) and Alabama (14%). The national average is a miniscule 0.1% increase."

The CDC report results mirror growing deaths that have occurred since recent legislative law enforcement changes that legalized drug possession (prior to the Blake Decision fix) as well as decriminalizing possession via the Blake Decision itself.

Padden also said in his report because of the sharp increase in overdose deaths, the King County Morgue is now having trouble finding space to 'store' deceased persons (including those who've died from other causes).

Padden also said:

“When there are nearly 700 more drug-overdose deaths than the previous year, it is clear our state’s approach to drug use has not worked. More must be done to combat drug use and overdoses, including tougher punishment for using hard drugs, before even more lives are lost.”