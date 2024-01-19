WA Bill Would End Lifetime Supervision for High-Level Sex Offenders

A Democrat-sponsored House Bill this legislative session would open the door for high-level sex offenders to possibly have their lifetime of supervision ended.

House Bill (HB) 2178 would allow for conditions

The bill is sponsored by the House Committee on Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Chair Roger Goodman who is a Democrat from Kirkland.

According to The Center Square, Goodman and others who are on the State Sex Offender Policy Board claim lifetime supervision in some cases presents extreme difficulties for the offender and their families, it impairs their life in a way that is "unsustainable."

According to The Center Square:

"Under the proposal, individuals would be eligible if they have not engaged in any “disqualifying event," such as reoffending."

The Square also reported:

"Restorative Action Alliance Executive Director Amber Vlangas told the committee lifetime community custody “destabilizes” lives and that “these onerous conditions affect the families of those who are under them.”

Russel Brown of the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys told the committee the crimes have a "lifelong impact" on the victims.

According to WA state statutes, presented here by way of Pierce County (and highlighted in bold on their website), Level 3 offenders are considered dangerous:

Level 2

These offenders present a moderate risk to the community and they have a higher likelihood of re-offending than the Level 1 offenders. They are considered a higher risk to re-offend, because of the nature of their previous crime(s) and lifestyle (drug and alcohol abuse and other criminal activity). Some have refused to participate or failed to complete approved treatment programs.

Level 3

These offenders pose a potential high risk to the community and are a threat to re-offend if provided the opportunity. Most have prior sex crime convictions as well as other criminal convictions. Their lifestyles and choices place them in this classification. Some have predatory characteristics and may seek out victims. They may have refused or failed to complete approved treatment programs."