Vista Field Hanger Renovations To Begin April 29th in Kennewick

A ceremony on Monday, April 29th will officially kickoff the latest renovation project at the old Vista Field location in Kennewick.

Event will begin the renovation of two old aircraft hangers

According to the Port of Kennewick and City officials, the latest round of developments will transform two old airplane hangers into open-air pavilions that are connected.

According to the Port:

"The project will turn two former hangar buildings into open-air pavilions connected by a sheltered courtyard with a stage and add other amenities to the public space. The port is using a Benton County Rural County Capital Fund grant to create these lively community-use facilities."

It's part of a $2.1 million-plus dollar project where Goodman & Mehlenbacher Enterprises (GAME Inc.) will remove old metal siding and install pergolas, storage areas, sound walls, and restrooms. According to the Port:

"The project also includes installing lighting, industrial fans, landscaping, a new crosswalk, wayfinding signage, a “paper airplane” metal sculpture and an artistic reuse of distinctive metal carrier-decking artifacts to share the story of Vista Field’s WWII Naval history."

The official ceremony to kick off the project will begin at 10 AM at the hanger sites at 6600 West Deschutes Ave. and the public is invited to attend. There will be information displayed about what the project will look like when completed.

Shortly after the airfield closed for good a few years ago, the Port and the City have been steadily working on a development plan that has seen new streets, lighting and other renovations for the area.