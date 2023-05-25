Vandals Destroy Pasco Little League Concession Stand-Walters Field

Walters Field vandalism (Pasco Little League) Walters Field vandalism (Pasco Little League) loading...

Pasco Little League is reeling from a shocking vandalism that occurred Tuesday night.

Somebody broke in, tore the place apart, and stole the wiring

Walters Field on A Street in Pasco is considered part of the Pasco Little League complex, where Pasco youth baseball is played. Walters has previously been a home for Babe Ruth Baseball in our area as well. It is also used for the Tri-City Adult Baseball League.

Pasco Little League took over the lease on Walters recently, to ensure their Senior Divisions have access to the field (older players). But they are now looking at massive repairs.

According to their Facebook page, someone cut a hole in their fence and broke into the concession stand. They ransacked the building and stripped out most of their wiring making the stand unusable. The damage included nearly every piece of concession equipment, ventilation, air conditioning, and more. The damage is extensive.

The league said because of the age and value of the building it was not included in their insurance policy coverage, so now all repairs will have to come from donations, or from the PLL regular budget.

League officials suspect Casady Bee Line, their neighbor, might have also been 'hit' by these vandals because surveillance images captured at least one suspect. They were on a bike and had a tow-behind stroller.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to call (509)-628-0333. If you would like to help Pasco Little League in any way, you can click here. They are, like the other youth leagues in our area, a not-for-profit organization.