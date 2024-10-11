Step Aboard The Journey Of Snoqualmie’s Model Train Museum

Snoqualmie City Council Approves Plan for Model Train Museum in Partnership with Pacific West Rail Foundation

On September 30, the Snoqualmie City Council approved a plan to establish a Model Train Museum in downtown Snoqualmie, a project that aims to celebrate the city’s rich railroad history while boosting tourism. The museum, developed in partnership with the Pacific West Rail Foundation (PWRF), will feature one of the largest O-scale model railroads in the country, owned by Peter Hambling.

Railroad Avenue

The museum is set to be located at the corner of Railroad Avenue SE and SE King Street, on city-owned property that will be transferred to PWRF. Fundraising for the project is expected to take up to three years before construction can begin. Once completed, the museum is expected to enhance Snoqualmie’s cultural and educational offerings, further cementing its identity as a railroad town.

Mayor Ross

Mayor Ross expressed strong support for the project, noting how it aligns with Snoqualmie’s goals of promoting tourism and economic vibrancy. "This museum will create a synergy with the nearby Northwest Railway Museum and help foster growth in our local economy," Ross said.

Memorandum of Understanding

The project began in 2022 with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and Hambling. While originally planned for Snoqualmie Parkway, the site was changed due to concerns from the Snoqualmie Tribe about the original location.

This new museum is poised to be a significant tourist attraction, complementing the existing historical and cultural landmarks in the area and offering visitors a unique glimpse into Snoqualmie's railroad past.