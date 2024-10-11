Texas Roadhouse Opens First Public Location in Western Washington

Despite its almost cult-like popularity across the U.S., and especially around here, Texas Roadhouse has been surprisingly scarce in Washington state, particularly in the western part of the state. Until recently, the only accessible locations were in Union Gap, Kennewick, and Spokane, all situated on the eastern side of Washington. This chain, known for having a Willie Nelson corner and definitely not having a blooming onion on the menu, had only one location on the west side—but you had to have super double-secret top permission to go to it. Or honestly, probably just regular access to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

Lining Up Hours

That changed on October 7, when Texas Roadhouse opened its first publicly accessible restaurant in western Washington, located in Bellingham. The grand opening was met with great enthusiasm, with fans of the steakhouse lining up hours before the doors opened, eager to experience its famous hand-cut steaks, fresh-baked bread, and lively atmosphere.

Texas Roadhouse

Bellingham

The new Bellingham location fills a gap in the western Washington dining scene, but there is still no Texas Roadhouse presence in the Seattle-Tacoma-Everett metro area. The restaurant's expansion comes on the heels of recent news that Chili’s will be opening in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s C Concourse, part of an ongoing upgrade to the airport's dining options.

While Texas Roadhouse continues to thrive in other parts of the country, it remains to be seen if the Seattle area will eventually get its own location. For now, Bellingham residents and travelers will enjoy being the only public location west of the Cascades to indulge in this cult favorite.