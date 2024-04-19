USDA Official Tours Pasco Tidwater Fuel Project
USDA Rural Development Undersecretary Basil Gooden was in the Mid-Columbia on Thursday, April 18th, to get a tour of a biofuel expansion project.
Tidewater project on Snake River is expanding
According to the USDA:
"Tidewater Terminal Company, a fuel distribution facility based out of Vancouver, Wash., was awarded a $3,072,696 grant in June 2023 that was used to help increase capacity for distribution at its Snake River Terminal in Pasco. Under Secretary Gooden was able to get a look at the progress in that investment."
The grant was part of the USDA's efforts to expand the use and availability of higher-blend biofuels throughout the US. Most of the grants cover up to 75 percent or $5 million of these kind of projects.
The Tidewater project expands the capability of the fuel to be offloaded from rail cars to trucks for better and faster distribution.
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?