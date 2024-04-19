USDA Official Tours Pasco Tidwater Fuel Project

USDA Rural Development Undersecretary Basil Gooden was in the Mid-Columbia on Thursday, April 18th, to get a tour of a biofuel expansion project.

Tidewater project on Snake River is expanding

According to the USDA:

"Tidewater Terminal Company, a fuel distribution facility based out of Vancouver, Wash., was awarded a $3,072,696 grant in June 2023 that was used to help increase capacity for distribution at its Snake River Terminal in Pasco. Under Secretary Gooden was able to get a look at the progress in that investment."

The grant was part of the USDA's efforts to expand the use and availability of higher-blend biofuels throughout the US. Most of the grants cover up to 75 percent or $5 million of these kind of projects.

The Tidewater project expands the capability of the fuel to be offloaded from rail cars to trucks for better and faster distribution.