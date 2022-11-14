Truck Thief Busted While Spray-Painting Vehicle in Broad Daylight

Suspect caught spray painting stolen truck (KPD) Suspect caught spray painting stolen truck (KPD) loading...

Spray painting a vehicle, or 'rattle canning' is not unusual. Sometimes people use spray cans to apply primer before final painting. But in this case, KPD officers thought it was suspicious.

Friday, members of the Kennewick Police CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, were patrolling the area behind and around Winco Foods. A CAT team member was on North Volland, near the Crown Village Apartments when he spotted a man spray painting a truck.

The truck appeared to be a bright blue color, but the man was applying black flat paint right over the top.

After a quick investigation, the truck came back as having been recently stolen out of Richland. The would-be painter, identified as Jeremy Garcia, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It appears he thought putting a new coat of paint on the truck would help disguise it.