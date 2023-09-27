Tri-City, SE WA Cities Get WA State Solar Power Grants

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Nearly 100 projects across Washington state will be receiving state funds to install or provide solar energy projects, beginning this fall.

HAPO Center at TRAC to get solar power project

By way of the Department of Commerce's Solar Plus Storage program, 91 projects will receive either installation of planning funding for solar energy projects that will, in most cases, include battery storage.

Most of them are on the west side or in central WA, but a few projects are in our region.

The City of Ritzville will receive $88,500 for planning a solar project, Washtucna will get $1,392 million for a solar project installation, and in Franklin County, the HAPO Center at TRAC will receive $1.5 million for their solar installation plan.

The plan, according to the DOC, is to plan and install what they describe as backup energy and power systems, complete with battery energy storage, in case of power outages in community buildings.

The 91 projects total $35.4 million dollars. Specific data about each project and how much power they will generate was not included in the list of funded projects. DOC says all projects are contingent on being completed as agreed upon by the communities.