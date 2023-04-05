Tri-City Easter Drag Brunch Offers Kids Tickets–Event Sells Out

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A long-time Richland restaurant-bar entertainment venue is holding what they are calling a Drag Brunch on Easter Sunday, April 9th. The event has drawn attention on social media due to tickets being offered for children.

The event, according to the ticket vendor, has sold out

The Emerald of Siam, which has been in Richland and Tri-Cities for over 35 years, posted the event in the last week or so. According to information from their social media as well as ticket vendor Eventbrite.com, the April 9th event has sold out.

Drag Brunch event (eventbrite-Emerald of Siam) Drag Brunch event (eventbrite-Emerald of Siam) loading...

Such shows are nothing new recently to our area, other similar events featuring drag performers have been, and continue to be held, including at a nightclub in Pasco.

Get our free mobile app

However, what has generated a lot of discussion on social media was this Drag Brunch offered tickets for children. Their information post said Adults $10, "$5 for kids." The event and online advertising posts did not list any age restrictions for kids' tickets. There have also been social media discussions about it taking place on Easter Sunday.

eventbrite-Emerald of Siam eventbrite-Emerald of Siam loading...

The event advertises special performances, Thai food, and cocktails. No specific details were given about what kind of performances will be held at the event, which will be from 1-3 PM at the restaurant in the Uptown Shopping Center on the Jadwin side.

No information is available yet as to how many of the tickets sold were children's.