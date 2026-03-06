Feds Announce Biggest Drug Bust in Eastern WA History, Centered in Tri-Cities

First Assistant United States Attorney Pete Serrano announced on Friday, March 6th. that a series of DEA Drug Raids in the Tri-Cities has resulted in a massive shocking drug ring bust.

DEA and Other Law Enforcement Agencies Raided Several Locations.

Serrano said at least one Tri-City residence was among the multiple facilites used by the suspects to receive, and distribute the deadly drugs.

The primary suspect, identified as Amado Sanchez, and his co-conspirators, utilized these locations in the drug ring. Serrano said Sanchez was already on Federal probation for related similar crimes.

Serrano said DEA Agents, along with US Marshals, ATF, US Border Patrol and Homeland Security participated in the investigation and the raids.

Agents confiscated over 200 lbs. of meth, 164 lbs. of powdered fentanyl, 5 pounds of cocaine, and also sezied over $2 million in loose US currency and 16 weapons. The DEA Special Agent, Seattle Division Robert A. Saccone issued a statement that read in part:

“This historic seizure, the largest in the history of the Eastern District of Washington, marks significant progress toward a Fentanyl Free America..."

The investigation continues, and Serrano said Federal indictments are expected soon. No word if any other arrests are pending, the total number of persons involved in the ring was not yet released.

Who Remembers when Fentanyl 'Skittles' Arrived in Tri-Cities?

It was back in October of 2022 when authorities made another big drug bust in our area, and found large amounts of baggies full of Fentanyl pills doctored to look like rainbow pills, or Skittles as they were called on the street.

This latest bust announced today by the US Attorney makes those previous ones look rather small by comparison.