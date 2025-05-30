“Toughest Decision…” Stu Barnes Steps Down as TC Ams Coach

The decision, he said, was one of the "toughest I have ever had to make in my career"

TC Ams and NHL Legend Stu Barnes steps down as Head Coach

The Tri-City Americans will begin a search immediately for a new coach after the announcement Friday, May 30th, that Barnes is leaving.

He will remain part of the American's ownership group, but is leaving the team to pursue other opportunities.

According to the Americans he said in part:

"We have a great group of young players on our team, and I am going to miss being around them day-to-day, helping them in their development and growth as hockey players.”

Barnes, who scored 285 points in his two years with the Tri-City Americans, their first two seasons in existence, was drafted into the NHL by the Winnipeg Jets in 1989. He played for 16 more years, including stints in Dallas, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Florida, scoring 597 points. Twice during his career, he played for the Stanley Cup, but his teams did not win.

He and former teammate and NHL legend Olaf Kolzig became part of the Americans ownership group in 2005, stepping in to purchase the team and ensure it stayed in Kennewick.

He took over as the AMS Head Coach n 2021 as the league was emerging from COVID. He compiled a record of 108-140-19-5, with playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025, and was the WHL Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

GM Bob Tory said in a statement:

“Stu is not just an excellent coach, he is also a true gentleman, a great human being and a very good friend. He will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to me and our entire organization.”

The specifics of his other opportunities were not given. The Americans open their 2025-2026 season in September.

