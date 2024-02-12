Survey-Who is WA State’s Top Choice for Super Bowl Halftime Act?

According to a post-Super Bowl study performed just after the game, WA state has a 'loud' choice for Super Bowl halftime in 2025.

Taylor Swift topped the national survey, but...

The Grueling Truth, a fast-growing online sports and current culture website conducted a nationwide poll of 2,000 people from coast to coast. According to their data, 67 percent of respondents were male, 31 percent female, and the people were surveyed from coast to coast.

They were asked a variety of questions related to who their wishlist contains for Super Bowl halftime in 2025. Taylor Swift was first on the list, but the band that came in #2 was the top choice among WA respondents.

WA State's choice for the Super Bowl next year? Metallica!

Arizona and Kentucky also shared the desire for metal mayhem. There were several states where the data was too incomplete to compile results. Oregon's choice for halftime? Red Hot Chili Peppers. Idaho? Incomplete data. Metallica is pictured below during a show from September in Arizona.

The top 10 listed Taylor Swift 1st, Metallica 2, followed by Eminem, Post Malone, and Ye rounding out the top five. Interestingly, Billy Joel came in at Number 10.

According to the survey, 1 in 10 respondents admitted to dozing off during the game, and most of them after the halftime show.