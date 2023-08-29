Stolen Car Suspect Nailed After Trying to Flee Richland Police

Stolen car suspect (RPD) Stolen car suspect (RPD) loading...

A suspect is in the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour investigative hold following a auto theft and a wild chase in Richland.

Driver stole a car from a hotel

Around 8:27 AM Monday, Richland Police located a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from the Marriot Hotel at Columbia Point earlier that morning. A Richland officer spotted the car near Wright and Van Giesen.

But when the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped away recklessly away, headed east on Van Giesen. It didn't take long for officers to locate him and the car. He was spotted ten minutes later walking through the parking lot of Chief Jo Middle school, and the stolen car was found abandoned just east of the school at the North Trace Apartment complex.

stolen car recovered (RPD)

The suspect, whose name was not released, is still in the Benton County jail as of Tuesday.

The car was returned to its rightful owner.