Starbucks to Close 5 more Seattle Stores, Including Busy Armory Venue

Starbucks has between 667 and 690 locations in WA State, according to multiple sources. That number has been in 'flex' over the last few years, due to closures. Now, more are coming.

Seattle Losing 5 More Starbucks, Including One of Busiest Stores.

The plan was unveiled around March 10th, but not set in concrete, until March 30, when a hastily sent WARN Alert from Employment Security was sent out, with 69 workers losing their jobs as of Sunday, March 29th.

WARN Alerts (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notifications) are legally mandated announcements of ANY layoffs for any WA business who employs 100 or more workers.

Starbucks Shuts One of Busiest Shops

The locations include the very brisk Armory venue, four of the five were unionzed. However Starbucks said the decisions were made based on financial and other performance factors. Workers United, the union representing Starbucks workers, said they plan to file unfair labor claims agains the company.

Some of them a few years ago were due to safety concerns (crime), but increasingly more are business related. According to multiple sources, between 28 to 31 have closed in WA since January 2025.

Is Starbucks "Union Busting"?

Some critics are saying the company is "union busting," but their recent announcement about building a new "headquarters" in Tennessee shades this differently.

Even Seattle's Mayor called for consumers not to patronize the coffee giant.

The Tennessean Newspaper recently ran an article about why many companies are flocking to their state. It's due to a Jobs Credit that pays up to $4500 (tax credit) for each job that's created by these firms. It incentivices companys to relocate.

Starbucks Will Close their Seattle Headquarters.

Many experts, including business advocate and right-leaning Future 42 and independent journalist Brandi Kruse of Undivided, say Starbucks will NOT keep 2 headquarters, and once the Southeast location is ready for business, they will close the Seattle Office.