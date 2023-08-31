Standoff-Man Barricades Self in Abandoned Pizza Shop in Quincy

Man barricaded himself in this building (google street view) Man barricaded himself in this building (google street view) loading...

As of 10:30 AM Thursday, the man was still inside the closed business

Man barricades himself inside a closed business

Quincy Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office say to avoid the area of 704 F St SW, in town because of a standoff.

Police said a man entered the building, which is the former location of Westside Pizza, now permanently closed. QPD says he is wanted by officers, but so far has refused to leave. Officers earlier got a report he was inside the building without permission.

No word if SWAT will be called, the standoff continues.