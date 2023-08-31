Standoff-Man Barricades Self in Abandoned Pizza Shop in Quincy
As of 10:30 AM Thursday, the man was still inside the closed business
Man barricades himself inside a closed business
Quincy Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office say to avoid the area of 704 F St SW, in town because of a standoff.
Get our free mobile app
Police said a man entered the building, which is the former location of Westside Pizza, now permanently closed. QPD says he is wanted by officers, but so far has refused to leave. Officers earlier got a report he was inside the building without permission.
No word if SWAT will be called, the standoff continues.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)