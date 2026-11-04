(The Center Square) - Tuesday night saw a mixed bag of results for three initiatives on the Nov. 3 ballot that consumed a great deal of public debate leading up to election day.

An initiative to keep biological males who identify as female out of girls and women’s sports (I-638) was ahead Tuesday night, but an initiative to restore a parent’s bill of rights (I-001) and a measure to repeal Washington’s new income tax (I-645) were failing.

I-645

The most hotly debated of the initiatives, inspiring several million dollars on both sides of the fight, was I-645, asking voters to repeal Washington’s recently adopted income tax.First returns Tuesday showed voters rejecting the initiative by a vote of roughly 58% to 42%. Let’s Go Washington, the conservative political action committee which sponsored I-645, urged a “yes” vote, arguing the so-called “millionaires’ tax” is eventually going to be lowered to lesser income levels, unless it is repealed. “The income tax is not just a tax on 'the rich'; it is a legal test case designed to open the door to a broader statewide income tax. Senator Jamie Pedersen communicated openly with the Attorney General’s Office about how to get the Washington Supreme Court to reconsider longstanding income-tax precedent and sidestep voters to pass his unconstitutional tax,” wrote LGW on their website.NO-645, the political action committee urging a “no” vote on the measure worked to convince voters that the tax will only impact very few Washingtonians.“It will modestly increase taxes on just the top half of one percent of Washingtonians – while cutting taxes for the other 99.5% of us. And the facts are clear: the Millionaires Tax is a tax only on millionaires and income over one million dollars,” noted the NO-645 website.Supporters of the initiatives gathered Tuesday evening at the Redmond ranch owned by LGW founder Brian Heywood.When initial returns were shown on a large screen, the crowd booed at the result for 645, but Heywood told the crowd the fight is not over. "I know some of you may be packing your bags, but I'm not going anywhere." A legal challenge to the income tax is proceeding as well.

I-638

Initial ballot returns Tuesday night show I-638, concerning the protection of girls’ sports, passing by a margin of 56.7% to 42.2%.

Frances Staudt, the Tumwater High School student who became the face for fighting to keep boys out of girls sports, attended the gathering in Redmond Tuesday night. After returns showed the measure passing, she tearfully addressed the crowd.

"It truly means so much. You all stood behind me in this fight and for the girls of Washington. I'm so thankful that finally, girls sports are going to be for girls in Washington."

According to the initiative text, “I-638 prohibits biologically male students from competing with and against female students in athletic activities with separate classifications for male and female students if the athletic activity is: (a) Intended for female students only; and (b) An individual or team competition activity.”

Opponents of the measure, including the political action committee No Hate in WA State, contended the initiative creates intrusive medical barriers and privacy issues for female athletes while targeting a small number of transgender athletes participating statewide each year.

Supporters argued no invasive exams are required as doctors would simply have to check a box on a sports physical form noting the student’s biological sex as male or female.

Cases of trans identifying athletes competing against girls in Washington have repeatedly drawn national headlines including the recent incident in Camas where a biological male athlete switched to the girls’ cross-country team halfway through the season. A dozen female athletes from Camas High School and two other schools walked off the court, refusing to compete against the male athlete who identifies as female.

I-001

Initial returns on I-001 to give parents greater access to public school documents such as medical and mental health records, was trailing by a margin of 52.75% to 47.25% Tuesday night.

I-001 would reinstate the 2024 version of Washington state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights and remove changes made by majority Democrats in Olympia last year. It expands the list of documents and materials parents can obtain from schools, including medical records or counseling information.

Critics have argued that reinstating the original version of the parental rights bill would discourage at-risk students from seeking help at school and roll back protections for children being abused.

“If a parent or a guardian of a child is being criminally investigated or charged with a crime against their child, schools do not have to turn over records because it could cause further endangerment,” said Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, during a Sept 17 “No on 001” press conference.

In urging a “yes” vote on I-001, sponsor LGW argued there are already protections in state law for any child who is being abused.

“We don’t co-parent with the government,” read a statement on LGW’s website. “Hundreds of thousands of voters sent I-2081 to the legislature with a clear message that they don’t want schools to keep secrets from parents, but politicians in Olympia didn’t get the message. No government employee can care about or love your child like you do.”

Washington State Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad told The Center Square it was a good night for Democrats.

"Best one of the best election nights in my lifetime. It looks like we have defeated the initiative to overturn the millionaires tax, so we're thrilled. It's really an exciting night for us," said Conrad.

Next returns are expected from the Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday morning.

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