Speeding Drunk Driver Fails Roundabout in Columbia Park

DUI driver plows through roundabout in Columbia Park (KPD, Google street view) DUI driver plows through roundabout in Columbia Park (KPD, Google street view) loading...

Wednesday evening, Kennewick Police responded to yet another roundabout crash in Kennewick. However, instead of being the 'usual' locations for these kind of incidents, such as 4th and Union, or 4th and Kellogg, it was in Columbia Park.

Driver fails to negotiate the roundabout in Columbia Park

Around 9:47 PM, Officers were advised a car was traveling on Paul Parish Drive (formerly known as Columbia Park Trail) and it failed to make the corner at the roundabout.

When Police arrived they found this sedan crashed in the middle of the roundabout near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The female driver was the only occupant and was still inside her badly damaged vehicle when officers arrived.

Get our free mobile app

She was arrested, taken to an area hospital as a precaution, then given a blood draw and arrested for DUI. Investigators say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, and the intoxicated driver failed to make the corner and sailed into the roundabout instead.

There were no reports of any serious property damage.