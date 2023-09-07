Some Franklin County Crime Rates Noticeably Drop in August

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Law enforcement agencies keep track of crime stats and compare them year-to-year each month. Franklin County reports August crime dropped by large margins in some areas.

Property, break-in crimes drop

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says comparing August of 2022 with 2023, several categories saw huge drops in crime.

According to the FCSO:

"Theft from a Motor Vehicle (prowls), All Other Thefts, and Property Destruction/Damage are down 100%, 75%, and 50% respectively this year."

Officials attribute that in part to increased patrols in what they saw are high-risk crime areas. Total calls for service dropped by nearly 400, compared to August 2022.

Authorities also credit the ongoing tips and leads and information from citizens, which frequently help locate or lead to the apprehension of wanted suspects.