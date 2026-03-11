Level 2 Sex Offender Arrested for ‘Lewd Act’ in a Kennewick Library Branch

Kennewick Police have located the offender and now he's back in the county jail.

50-year-old Richland Level 2 Offender Arrested at Library

Kennewick Police announced they arrested the man on Tuesday (March 10) following a "recent" report of a lewd act being committed by the man at one of the 2 Kennewick Library locations.

Both Kennewick libraries, on South Union and the Keewaydin Park location on Dayton, are part of the Mid Columbia Library system. Police didn't specify which location, but said Jess Messenger of Richland committed the lewd act in public. He was spotted by a citizen who called 9-1-1.

After a short investigation, Police located him and he was arrested. Messenger is a Level 2 Sex Offender, considred in the mid-range to reoffend.

Because Of his Status, He's not Allowed in Libraries

Depending on the terms of their relase and their crimes, registered offenders, generally, for Level 2 and 3, are not allowed anywhere near schools, playgrounds, certain parks, daycares, or libraries to name a few.

Messenger is now facing a felony charge of Criminal Trespass Against Children. The Benton County Prosecutor's Office is now handling the case.

Level 3 is the most Likely to Reoffend in WA

WA state, like many others, have a 3-step criteria for determining the threat of a sex offender who has been released after serving their jail time. Level 1 is considered low-risk, rarely to they reoffend. Level 2 is considered moderate but still a higher threat, while Level 3 is considered likely to reoffend. The percentage of Level 3 offenders in WA who commit new crimes is well over 77 percent.

LE agencies say 77 percent reoffend sometime within 15 years after being released.