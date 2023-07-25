Semi Truck Fire Triggers Massive Blaze, I-90 Closed for Hours

Semi Truck Fire Triggers Massive Blaze, I-90 Closed for Hours

No update on the condition of the driver, but I-90 in Grant County reopened late Monday afternoon.

Semi-truck issue triggers brush fire

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon that a semi-truck that had an issue caught fire, and triggered a fast-moving brush fire in Grant County.

 

The blaze resulted in both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 being closed between  Kittitas and the Vantage Bridge.

By 3 PM some detours were being utilized, around 5:34 PM eastbound lanes were open but westbound still closed.

Finally, around 7:34 PM both directions of travel were fully open to traffic, as the fire was brought under control and for the most part extinguished.

WSDOT and investigators have not said what issue on the truck started the fire, the driver was taken to an area hospital but their injuries were unknown.

