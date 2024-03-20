Seattle Vehicle Smash-And-Grab Pot Store Robberies Escalate

Over the last few years, smash-and-grab break-ins in Seattle have become commonplace. Then, they eased back a bit. Now, they're returning.

Two Seattle pot shops were burglarized after being rammed by vehicles

MyNorhtwest.com is reporting two Seattle area pot shops have been damaged by suspects driving vehicles into them, then the people try to steal what they can.

Seattle Police were called to the Reef Cannabis Dispensary located at the intersection of East Marginal Way and South Michigan Street around 5 AM Wednesday morning.

KIRO 7 Seattle captured an image of a large red Dodge pickup being towed from the scene, when Police arrived they found someone had driven the truck through a side wall of the business.

Police said it appears the suspect(s) used the truck to blast through the wall, then stole product from inside, and then possibly escaped in a white sedan as their getaway vehicle. According to MyNorthwest.com:

"This smash and grab is the second such incident in the past 48 hours, following another burglary at the Cannazone in SODO early Tuesday morning. Burglars used a black Hyundai to ram through Cannazone Seattle on First Avenue South, causing substantial damages to the shop’s interior and exterior."

The owner of Cannazone told MyNorthwest.com this is the fifth such break-in she has experienced at her chain of pot stores in the Seattle area.

During the rash of smash-and-grab incidents in 2023, many suspects used stolen vehicles as the battering ram, then left that vehicle behind while using another vehicle to flee the scene.