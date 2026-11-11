Without public comment, earlier this week, the Seattle School Board unanimously passed a resolution against Initiative 638, which overwhelmingly was approved by voters. The Initiative, which goes into effect December 3rd, bans transgender boys from K-12 and club sports (WIAA).

School Board Allows Legal Action to Begin

The resolution does not directly 'forbid' I-638 being enforced in the District, but allows their legal counsel to 'explore' how to oppose it. Previously, in September, they passed another resolution opposing the Initiative.

Siding with controversial groups such as No Hate in Washington State, the board and other groups including the WEA (teachers union) have loudly and erroniously made claims about how the initiative will 'harm' students.

A Lot of Misinformation

Groups opposing the initiative claim there's only 5-10 transgender boys competing in girls sports in the WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Association). However, as pointed out by Let's Go WA, the group who funded I-638, there's no state database tracking such figures.

According to Let's Go WA:

"The WIAA has confirmed in emails with LGW that they do not track trans participation across sports. They have no metric to determine how many biological males are participating in girls’ sports, nor are they required by law to do so. NHWS claiming that there are only 5-10 biological males in girls’ sports is not only a gross underestimation but is also factually unsubstantiated."

Medical Exams Are Also False Claim

I-638 does not mandate any medical 'exams' for female athletes or others. It simply sets rules based on biological sex, which can be determined (if needed) by Doctors utilizing medical information and birth certificates.

Numerous sources indicate the school district is prepared to either take direct legal action, or participate in the lawsuit just filed. Most of the money for the lawsuit and opposition to I-638 came from the WEA, or Washington Education Association, the teachers union. They were the biggest contributor to opposing the Initiative.