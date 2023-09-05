Seattle Poised to Break Homicide Record And It’s only September

It is a dubious and dangerous record.

After violent weekend, Seattle almost certain to break homicide record

According to MyNorthwest.com and other sources, six people died in Seattle over the Labor Day weekend, bringing the city's homicide total for 2023 to 50, only two behind its record of 52.

Officials say a man was found dead in a park near New Holly, evidence of a shooting. Another was found in the area of Northeast 40th Street and 4th Avenue Northeast, that incident was also suspicious. On August 28th another man was shot and killed in the Lake City area. These, plus several other deaths, pushed the total to nearly the record mark.

The previous record for Seattle was set last year, in 2022. According to City of Seattle crime stats, violent crimes per every 100,000 of the population rose from 729 in 2021, to 736 in 2022. That's an increase of at least 49 violent crimes over the previous year.