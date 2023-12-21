Search Intensifies for Adams County Burglary Suspect

The net has been opened wider in an attempt to catch an Adams County burglary suspect.

Moses Lake PD, Adams County Deputies search home Thursday

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said they combined with MLPD to search a home in the Moses Lake area, looking for a suspect.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Orlo Shoemaker, is wanted in connection with at least one burglary recently that happened in Adams County.

Officials didn't say if any evidence was located, but he was not found at the Moses Lake home. Anyone who may have information as to his location, is urged to call (509)-659-1122. All information can be confidential.