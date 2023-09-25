Saturday Morning DV Shooting Sends Richland Man to Hospital

Richland neighborhood where shooting occurred (Google street view) Richland neighborhood where shooting occurred (Google street view) loading...

A Richland woman is in the Benton County jail after an early Saturday morning dispute.

Richland Police say the woman shot the man she lives with

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Cypress Placed in Richland early Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Around 1:20 AM, Police arrived at the home and found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital.

Officers said the woman came out of the home and was arrested. RPD says the woman shot the man after they had an argument. Officers also round a number of pieces of physical evidence to indicate the woman had shot the man inside the home.

Get our free mobile app

The woman, whose name was not released, was booked into the Benton County jail on charges of First Degree Assault-Domestic Violence, which usually carries a stiffer charge.

The investigation continues.