Richland Theft Suspects Nabbed After Abandoning Car, Fleeing Cops

A pair wanted in connection with a large theft from the Richland Home Depot is in custody after a strange turn of events on Tuesday.

Suspects steal cartload of goods, then abandon vehicle

Richland Police responded to the Richland Home Depot around 11:29 AM Tuesday after loss prevention officers reported a man and woman wheeled a cart full of merchandise out of the store, loaded it in an SUV, and drove away.

Police were given a description of the vehicle, a license plate, and a picture of the male suspect. Around 2 PM the suspect vehicle was found parked at the Circle K on Queensgate, the suspects were nowhere nearby. However, the inside was full of stolen goods from the Home Depot.

30 minutes later, an officer searching the area spotted the man walking near Les Schwab on Duportail with a woman. As the officers tried to contact them, they split up and fled in different directions on foot but were quickly captured after a short chase.

The man is now facing theft charges for the Home Depot incident, both the man and woman have outstanding arrest warrants and were in possession of what police suspect is fentanyl pills. The investigation continues.