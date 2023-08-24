Richland Police Seeking Stolen Vehicle-Burglary Suspect

Police search for suspect (RPD) Police search for suspect (RPD) loading...

Richland Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary Wednesday morning.

Suspect was said to have fled on foot

Around 10:20 AM Officers were dispatched to an area near Benham St. and Cullam Ave. for a report of a burglary suspect fleeing on foot. The initial description of the suspect was a Hispanic man wearing grey shorts and a black shirt.

RPD used a K-9 to track the suspect, but around 10:49 AM the search was discontinued, and the dog was unable to locate the person.

Stolen truck recovered (RPD) Stolen truck recovered (RPD) loading...

However, RPD says the suspect has been identified. Police did not say specifically how it was involved, but a red stolen truck was recovered by Police as part of the incident. It appears the suspect may have been driving the stolen truck, but fled the burglary area on foot.