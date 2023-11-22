Richland PD Wanted Wednesday–Suspect Steals From Goodwill

Theft suspect (RPD-Google street view) Theft suspect (RPD-Google street view) loading...

You may have noticed over the last few months increased security presence at the Goodwill stores in our region. That's because the sharp climb in retail theft in WA state has not just impacted for-profit locations.

Richland Police looking for this Goodwill theft suspect

Richland Police's latest edition of Wanted Wednesday features this woman, who was caught on camera and is accused of stealing items from the Richland Goodwill store on Wellsian Way.

Anyone who may know who she is, or has information, is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. Case Number for RPD is # 23-049635.

WA state is the one most hurt by retail theft

According to a recent report by Forbes Magazine from November 21st. Washington state is the one that is most impacted by retail crime, and Wyoming is the least. The study also said 85 percent of small business retailers said they experience at least one theft a year, and 79 percent say their monthly losses due to retail theft were between $500 and $2,500.

This also applies to non-profits. Very little specific data is readily available, but law enforcement officials say the sharp increases in retail theft in the US and in WA do filter down to stores such as Goodwill.