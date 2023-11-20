Richland DUI Crash Nabs Two Drunk Drivers Early Sunday

Early Sunday morning Richland Police arrested two drunk drivers, one of them not involved in a crash.

Driver slams into utility pole, destroys car

Richland Officers were dispatched to the intersection of George Washington Way and Jadwin Ave. about a crash and found this car had plowed over a utility pole. The driver was speeding, clipped a car, lost control, and hit the pole.

Both the driver in the victim's car and the drunk driver were unhurt but the crash caused significant damage to both vehicles and the roadway area due to the pole.

Police also arrested another driver who, as they approached the crash scene, tried to weave their way around Richland Patrol Units that were blocking off the area rather than detour. Turns out, that driver was also drunk and was arrested for DUI as well.