Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire

At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire.

Red Cross stepping in to help

Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.

The fire was reported Saturday around 12:30 PM, and Kennewick units with help from Pasco Fire responded, and were able to extinguish the fire after about an hour. The first crews arrived within about 2 minutes after the 9-1-1 call and saw smoke pouring from an upstairs window.

Crews were able to confine the fire to the second floor, but also had to pull off some sections of the room to make sure the flames had not spread to the attic.

Red Cross to help displaced families

Emergency shelter, necessities, and other items will be provided to the displaced families, it is not known how long before they will be able to return home. The reason so many were displaced was due to the electricity having to be turned off in a row of units, due to damage to the wiring and grid.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Fire officials say the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but it appears to have started near an electrical outlet in a second-floor bedroom. The investigation continues. No one was hurt in the fire.