Red Cross NW: Donate in December for Chance to win a BIG TV

According to the American Red Cross, the holiday season always creates challenges when it comes to blood supplies in the US, and Pacific Northwest.

Red Cross teaming with Amazon

According to information released Tuesday by the Red Cross of the Northwest, people who donate blood before the end of the month have an opportunity to win one of a couple of prizes from Amazon.

According to the Red Cross:

"Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, those who come to give Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV."

Those who donate before December 17th are being offered a $10 Amazon gift card via email, and between December 18th and January 5th, donors can get a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt (while supplies last).

Officials say the holidays are considered a very busy time, and blood supplies present a challenge. People tend to be busy, and donation numbers often drop.

Back in September of this year, the Red Cross declared a national blood shortage, and encouraged people to please consider donating.

To find a Red Cross blood donation center or event in the Columbia Basin, click here. This page can also be used to find donation events and centers anywhere in the PNW, by using your zip code.