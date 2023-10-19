Quincy Man Gets 10 Years for Child Porn, Discovered by Wife

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The investigation began in 2021, and now this week, a Quincy, WA man was sentenced to ten years for child porn.

The man's wife made the initial discovery

According to the US District Attorney's Office for Eastern WA, 35-year-old Thomas Schmitz became the subject of an investigation in May of 2021 when his wife found nude photos of an 11-year-old female, it was in a hidden folder on his i-Pad.

According to the US Attorney's Office:

"..federal agents searched Schmitz’s electronic devices and iCloud account and found child pornography files linked to 25 previously identified child pornography victims, in addition to more images and videos of the 11-year-old girl."

They also found evidence he was using the social media communication app Kik to interact with and visit sites that displayed child porn. This activity went back as far as November of 2019.

In addition to his ten-year prison term, Schmitz will also have to pay a total of $13,000 to two of his victims, and also towards efforts to fight this kind of activity. He will also remain under Federal supervision for ten years upon his release.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in May of this year.