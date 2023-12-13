Prosser, Kennewick, Pasco, County Officers Capture Spree Criminals

What began as an incident in Moses Lake spilled over to Kennewick, then Prosser.

Armed suspects captured after crime spree

Around 6:30 PM Tuesday, Moses Lake PD notified Kennewick officers that recently committed robbery suspects were likely headed to the Tri-Cities area. Then, just after 9 PM, KPD officers responded to a shoplifting theft at the Red Apple Market at 10th and South Washington.

Although the suspects escaped, Officers were able to positively ID the getaway vehicle as being the one used in Moses Lake.

Then around 10 PM, KPD responded to an armed robbery call at the Jacksons' Convenience Store located at 27th and Highway 395. Benton County Deputies and Pasco PD also responded with Pasco bringing in one of their K-9s.

The dog track revealed the suspects had left in the same vehicle, but later around midnight a Prosser PD officer located the suspect's truck in the Loves Truck Stop parking lot at 700 Wine County Road in Prosser.

Pasco PD and the BCSO also responded and three suspects were captured. According to KPD:

"James Brown (38YOA) of Stanwood, WA was booked on one count of Robbery 1st degree.

Danielle Lesser (32YOA) of Moses Lake, WA was booked on one count of Theft 3rd degree.

Osvaldo Villalobos-Vega (25YOA) of Moses Lake, WA was booked on one count of Theft 3rd degree." Kennewick Police says the incidents remain under investigation, there may be more arrests coming, and other persons involved.

