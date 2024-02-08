Proposed WA Bill Would Subject Your Tires to Efficiency Standards

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Not only is the bill being criticized by automotive and tire experts, but the way it was resurrected is coming under scrutiny.

The proposed bill would subject vehicle tires to "friction" resistance standards

Over a week ago, a proposed bill that would have banned what are called affordable and durable replacement tires for vehicles if they don't meet certain road resistance or friction standards. The bill would allow the Department of Commerce to ban certain tires. The premise for the bill would be tires that provide less friction on the pavement would not wear down the surface, and save fuel for the vehicle.

The House showed virtually no interest and the bill died in committee. However, Democratic Senator Marko Liias from Edmonds was able to resurrect the bill and include it as part of Senate Bill 6304 which was an unrelated electric car bill.

Liias did this via executive session without a hearing or any public input. He based his support for the bill on the following reasons, according to MyNorthwest.com:

(the) "Department of Commerce tells us that the average Washingtonian could save as much as $770 in gas with more efficient tires that use up less fuel on our roadways while also reducing emissions for our state."

However, a number of automotive and tire experts, including the U.S Tire Manufacturers Association, say those projections are overly optimistic at best, and even badly misleading. Liias was able to get it passed out of his committee. It will possibly head to the floor if it gets assigned a vote.