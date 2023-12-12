Postal Service Holding Job Fair in Kennewick Wed. Dec. 13

If you're looking for work, or perhaps a change of career, the United States Postal Service will be holding a job fair in Kennewick on Wednesday, Dec. 13th.

A variety of positions will be advertised

Worksource Columbia Basin will be hosting the event with USPS, it will take place at the Worksource building at 815 North Kellogg, Suite D.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, they will need to pass a criminal background check and drug test. In certain cases, applicants can be 16 to apply.

USPS and Worksource say laptops will be on-site to allow for job applications at the fair itself.

A variety of positions will be available to apply for, letter carrier positions pay between $19 and $20 per hour starting out. Applicants need to be able to work weekends and holidays in many cases.

The fair will be open to the public between 10 AM and 2 PM at Worksource.