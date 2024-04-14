Police Say Kennewick Apartment Complex Shooting Appears &#8220;Targeted&#8221;

Police Say Kennewick Apartment Complex Shooting Appears “Targeted”

Apartment hit by gunfire (KPD)
An early Saturday morning shooting at a Kennewick apartment complex appears to be a "targeted" incident, say Police.

   Shooting reported early Saturday morning.

Around 2:50 AM, Kennewick Police responded to the Lakeside Apartments in the 5100 block of West Clearwater, at the intersection of Clearwater and Edison, for a gunfire report. Multiple gunshots had been heard.

 

 

Lakeside Apartments, where unit hit by gunfire (google street view)
Officers learned from the reporting party that at least one bullet had shattered a window in their unit. After examining the scene, KPD says the unit was struck by several rounds.

Besides the shattered window, the photo released by KPD shows at least one other  visible bullet hole in the outside wall.

No one inside the unit was hurt.  KPD did not say if any rounds or casings were recovered, but said it appears the unit was "targeted.

No other information has been released, the investigation continues.

