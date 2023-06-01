Police ‘Raid’ Moses Lake Hotel, Catch 9 Wanted Suspects

Moses Lake crime sweep (MLPD) Moses Lake crime sweep (MLPD) loading...

Moses Lake Police, along with other agencies, did what they called a sweep on a troublesome motel Wednesday.

Econo Lodge Motel swept, numerous arrests

The hotel, located at 316 South Pioneer Way, had become a frequent subject of police calls over the last few months, according to Moses Lake Police. No specifics about the nature of those calls, but on Thursday, police swept it.

The MLPD, along with ATF, the Department of Corrections, and other officers, served at least one search warrant, searched a number of rooms, and ended up arresting 9 people on outstanding warrants.

MLPD said the warrants were a mix of crimes at the hotel, as well as the surrounding area. MLPD said the number of calls for service to the facility had become "inordinate."

The Grant County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the sweep. The investigation continues.