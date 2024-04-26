Pasco School District Launches Push to Hire Subsitute “Guest” Teachers
Pasco Schools on Friday, April 26th, announced the launching of a new campaign aimed at getting more substitute or "guest" teachers.
New program goes into effect right away
The program, according to Pasco Schools, is the "Earn More + Learn More" campaign.
According to PSD:
"Pasco School District is thrilled to announce the launch of an Earn More + Learn More substitute teaching campaign.
"From May 1st to June 13th, 2024, individuals substitute (guest) teaching in Pasco can enjoy the following benefits:
Unmatched Compensation:
- $175/Day Monday to Thursday
- $200/Day on Fridays
- Plus, the opportunity to earn additional pay for subbing during planning periods!
Free Professional Development and Clock Hours:
- Enhance your skills and knowledge with our complimentary professional development opportunities and clock hours."
For more details and to apply to be part of the program, click here.
