Pasco School District Launches Push to Hire Subsitute “Guest” Teachers

Pasco Schools Admin Building (Google street view)
Pasco Schools on Friday, April 26th, announced the launching of a new campaign aimed at getting more substitute or "guest" teachers.

  New program goes into effect right away

The program, according to Pasco Schools, is the "Earn More + Learn More" campaign.

According to PSD:

"Pasco School District is thrilled to announce the launch of an Earn More + Learn More substitute teaching campaign.

"From May 1st to June 13th, 2024, individuals substitute (guest) teaching in Pasco can enjoy the following benefits:

Unmatched Compensation:

  • $175/Day Monday to Thursday
  • $200/Day on Fridays
  • Plus, the opportunity to earn additional pay for subbing during planning periods!

Free Professional Development and Clock Hours:

  • Enhance your skills and knowledge with our complimentary professional development opportunities and clock hours."

For more details and to apply to be part of the program, click here. 

