A pedaling porch pirate, who had a very distinctive trailer behind his bike, is now the subject of a search.

The man's loot was located in a Pasco backyard

Less than 24 hours after the suspect was captured on video stealing packages, his 'home' and treasure trove were located.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was spotted on video in the 7000 block of Wernett in Pasco and took a number of packages from a county resident. The man was on a bike, and had a distinctive trailer behind him.

The FCSO said a number of tips came pouring in, and they were able to quickly identify the man.

Then Wednesday morning, only a matter of hours later, Deputies located the man and his 'home.' He was living in a tent in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of Court Street. Officers did not say if he had set up shop with permission, but he was there for the time being.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jesse James Manroe Flores, was not at the scene. However, Deputies found numerous items in and around his tent, including bikes, a briefcase, tax records, stolen credit cards, and other items related to numerous reported thefts and burglaries in the county.

Now the search is on for Mr Flores, the Porch Pirate. Anyone with any information is urged to call the FCSO at (509) 545-3501 or Mid Columbia Dispatch at (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.