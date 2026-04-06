For many of us, the subject of irrigation water is confusing, many only know who we pay our bill to. In this case Pasco's water is coming, but so are limits.

City of Pasco Irrigation District Asking for Voluntary Limits

Officials released information Monday, April 6th, that water began flowing today, and by April 10th, they hope to have all of their roughly 9,000 customers served.

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Unlike the KID, or the CID (Kennewick and Columbia Irrigation) Pasco is not a junior or senior district, instead they pull water out of the Columbia for a somewhat limited number of households. They also pull water from 11 wells.

It's considered a utility through the City. Despite not having restrictions like KID, being a junior district, Pasco is asking its consumers to voluntarily observe the following watering schedules:

"To promote efficient use and consistent water pressure, customers are encouraged to follow a voluntary watering schedule based on the last number of their address:

Even-numbered addresses: Water on Tuesday, Thursday, and/or Sunday

Water on Tuesday, Thursday, and/or Sunday Odd-numbered addresses: Water on Monday, Wednesday, and/or Saturday"

This is somewhat similar to what KID is doing as well. Pasco Officials said due to what the Department of Ecology said was a drought situation, they're asking for voluntary compliance to help make the water for further.

Other Districts Are Not Getting a Lot This Season

KID, as a junior district, is only getting 44 percent of normal water deliveries, while those in the CID are getting their full allotment because they're a senior district.

Yes, it sounds archaic, but older water rights override newer, even if that leaves some districts rather limited.