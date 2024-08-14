Covid in Washington Really Stinks!

Since January of 2022, the CDC has been testing our, well... let’s call it wastewater at the water treatment plant in town. They do this to track the ups and downs of some diseases, like the flu, COVID, and even chickenpox. It gives healthcare professionals a gauge of where the public stands in terms of a surge in contamination.

What this shows, though, is that as of right now, COVID is at the highest level it has been in these treatment plants since they started back in early 2022. While the number of positive tests is on the rise, there has been no corresponding surge in hospitalizations or emergency room visits, suggesting that many cases may be mild or asymptomatic.

Rising COVID-19 Cases

The CDC’s findings indicate that COVID-19 cases are climbing, with wastewater testing showing particularly high levels. In Washington, 66% of testing sites reported their highest levels of COVID-19 since January 2022. Wastewater testing has proven to be an effective tool in tracking the spread of COVID-19. This method involves analyzing water from treatment facilities to detect traces of the virus, offering a broad view of community infection levels. It can identify cases even when individuals do not display symptoms, making it very important in monitoring the virus’s spread.

Ongoing Implications

Despite the rise in detected cases, the CDC reports no direct link between positive wastewater tests and an increase in severe outcomes, such as hospitalizations or ER visits. This trend aligns with the CDC's projection that COVID-19 may become a permanent presence, much like the seasonal flu. As such, ongoing monitoring and preventive measures will be necessary to manage community health effectively.