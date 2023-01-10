Pasco Airport Gets Development Grant From Dept. of Commerce

Pasco airport aerial view ()Port of Pasco) Pasco airport aerial view ()Port of Pasco) loading...

The Tri-Cities Airport will be getting some development money from the Department of Commerce.

Funds will be used for engineering master plan and more

According to the Department of Commerce, six projects around the state have each received $416K to be used for a variety of development projects. engineering and permitting processes to speed up development.

Besides projects in Yakima, and the Wallula Gap, the Tri-Cities Airport has also received funding. According to the Department of Commerce:

"Tri-Cities Airport (Franklin County): Due diligence study and engineering master plan for property around the airport will be conducted by the Port of Pasco. Aerospace and advanced manufacturing opportunities are of key consideration for this 460-acre site within the rural county."

Commerce Director Lisa Brown said (via the Dept. of Commerce):

“Manufacturing is an important part of growing an equitable state economy with family wage jobs that strengthen communities. This funding for pre-development planning adds competitive value to potential sites, encouraging additional private and local investment that will bring these projects, and the jobs they will create, online as quickly as possible.”