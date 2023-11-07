Oregon Inmate Flees Work Party in Golf Cart, Gets Double Bogey

The Oregon State Department of Corrections (ODC) had one of their more unusual escape attempts Tuesday morning.

An inmate on a work crew tries to flee the scene by stealing a golf cart

Juan Antonio Castillo, whose earliest release date was set to be in 2027, was working at the ODC Distribution Center located at one of the the prisons in Salem.

Around 9:50 AM, he attempted to escape by utilizing a golf cart from the center, normally used to shuttle officials and guards from place to place.

Castillo apparently did make it off the facility grounds but was apprehended less than 25 minutes later. Marion County Sheriff's Deputies located Castillo driving along Lancaster Drive, a main road near the facility.

He was captured without incident and returned to the prison. Castillo was serving a four-year sentence for one count of eluding a police officer, and one count of robbery in the second degree out of Marion County, He'd entered the prison in July of this year.

His original release date was set for April 17, 2027, but now he is quite possibly facing additional time for the escape attempt. No one was injured in his breakout.

He didn't get far, and he certainly did not make par.