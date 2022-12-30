Officers Seek to Locate Franklin County Prowler [VIDEO]

Suspicious person (FCSO) Suspicious person (FCSO) loading...

Strange 'prowler' sought by Franklin County Deputies

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, this man was seen walking and lurking around a Franklin County residence on Thursday.

Deputies did not say where this incident occurred, but the homeowner was shaken enough that they reported it to authorities. They said they have no idea who this person is or why they were walking around their property.

What also alerted the homeowner was that the person's face was completely covered, and they were carrying some sort of storage cooler. Their car appears, according to the FCSO, a Hyundai Elantra, likely model year 2006-2010.

Nothing was said by FCSO if any property was stolen, eventually, the person eventually left the area.

The FCSO and other law enforcement agencies say there has been a noticeable rise in daytime burglaries and other incidents in the county, especially in more rural areas.

Anyone who may recognize this person or especially the vehicle, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. The homeowner also captured this clip of the person walking onto their property from their home security sysem.