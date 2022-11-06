Occupants Displaced by Early Sunday Morning fire in Kennewick

Area of Kennewick fire (Google street view) Area of Kennewick fire (Google street view) loading...

The Kennewick Fire Department says four people will be displaced due to an early morning fire.

Fire breaks out at home around 1:30 AM

Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael released information Sunday about an early-morning fire Sunday.

According to Michael, a 9-1-1 call came in about a residential fire at 2309 West 1st. Ave, resulting in units from Kennewick, Richland and Benton County being dispatched. However, en route, the units were told the caller hung up.

After the dispatcher called them back, it was confirmed the house was on fire. Upon arrival fire crews saw flames exposing a garage window as well as a bedroom window and portions of the attic.

Michael said there were four people living in the home, none were hurt, and they will be temporarily displaced. The investigation continues, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.