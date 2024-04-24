Nike To Dump Nearly 800 Jobs at Their Oregon Headquarters

Business experts now say the total reductions at Nike's headquarters have been released.

Nike to cut 740 jobs

According to sources, including KTVZ TV in OR, the company will make the cuts at its Beaverton location. Earlier this year Nike said it would reduce its world-wide workforce by 2 percent.

The company employs a total of 83,000 workers worldwide, 11,000 of them in Beaverton. According to KTCZ:

"In February, Nike announced it would cut 2% of its global workforce in a restructuring, but did not indicate how many of the cuts would be local. At the time, Nike President and CEO John Donahoe said layoffs would start immediately with another phase to come. Between this round of layoffs and previous phases, a total of about 1,600 jobs will be impacted."

It is part of a $2 billion dollar corporate restructuring plan that Nike says will allow them to pursue additional growth and investment opportunities.

The Beaverton jobs are expected to start going or be mostly eliminated on or around June 28th.