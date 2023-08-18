New Laws Help Bust Suspects Using Drugs in Richland Park by School

RPD with drugs (RPD) RPD with drugs (RPD) loading...

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the new gross misdemeanor drug law change has helped police nail suspects, this time in Richland.

Police capture three suspects in Frankfort Park

Richland Police reported Thursday that twice in the past, they've been called by witnesses to Frankfort Park, at 400 Hartford Street, about people using drugs in public.

RPD said on a previous occasion, one of the suspects was clearly observed using Fentanyl. However, due to the lack of a Blake Decision fix, nothing could be done.

But the new 'fix' for the decriminalization of drug possession went into effect on August 15th. Now, public drug use or possession is a gross misdemeanor, meaning suspects can and will be arrested. Kennewick Police also nailed a drug suspect the day before.

Richland officers arrested three suspects along with a plethora of drugs and related items and were able to clean up the park.

It is noteworthy that Frankfort Park is directly adjacent to Sagebrush Elementary School, and classes will be starting in less than two weeks at the private Montessori facility.