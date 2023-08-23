New Director Appointed to WA State Office of Equity

Wednesday, August 23rd, Gov. Inslee's office announced a new director has been named for the WA State Office of Equity.

The previous director was let go in May over racist allegations

The Office of Equity is a project of Gov. Jay Inslee, it was created a number of months ago but was not funded until last year by the legislature. The Office is designed to oversee all aspects of WA state government to ensure all procedures, transactions and operations are done in an equitable fashion.

Inslee's first Director, Karen Johnson Ph.D., was let go on May 17th of this year with no major formal announcement from the Governor's office. When asked, officials said it was due to worker turnover, instability in the office, and a high vacancy rate. However, a report via Jason Rantz from AM 770 KTTH Radio revealed Johnson was accused of numerous racial remarks, including some towards Mexicans, and an alleged hostile work environment.

The new director will take over immediately

Inslee's office said Megan Mathews will assume the position, she has been with the Office since April of 2021. According to Inslee's Office:

"Prior to joining the Office of Equity, Megan served as an engagement manager for the economic services administration at the Department of Social and Health Services."

Mathews, a Northwest native who attended Lincoln HS in Tacoma, and has degrees from Williams University and a Master's Degree from Evergreen State College.